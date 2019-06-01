The screening of the third edition of Shururat, called 'Shuruaat Ka Twist' was held at PVR, Citi Mall, Mumbai a couple of days ago. 'Shuruaat Ka Twist' is an anthology of six short films mentored by Vikramaditya Motwane, Rajkumar Hirani, Amit V Masurkar, Raj Kumar Gupta.

The event witnessed the who's who of Bollywood from Rasika Dugal, Mukul Chadda, Irshad Kamil, Sriram Raghavan, Sayani Gupta, Sumeet Vyas, Rasika Dugal, Chunky Panday, Delnaaz Irani, Anuritta K. Jha, Gulshan Grover, Mahima Chaudhury, Shahriyar Atai, Avinash Tiwari, Tripti Dimni and Parmeet Sethi. The film received a standing ovation as the audience witnessed an array of genres and emotions.

The short film anthology features popular actors such as Chunky Pandey, Neena Gupta and Delnaz Irani offering the best of entertainment with films such as 'TAP TAP' directed by Praveen Fernandes, 'Khauff' by Hanish Kalia, 'Adi Sonal' by Heena D'Souza, 'Bhaskar Calling' by Sanjiv Kishinchandani, 'Guddu' by Gaurav Mehra and 'Gutthi' by Avalokita Dutt.

Commenting on the Vinay Mishra, HumaraMovie said, "We are extremely delighted with Shuruaat- each edition has been better, larger and more fulfilling for us, the filmmakers and the audience. Really want to thank the support we get from mentors, the filmmakers, the innumerable cast and crew who work on this probono and PVR which helps us all by showcasing this."

Speaking on the collaboration, actor Chunky Panday said, "It's a new kind of character I am playing in the film and I hope people like it. It feels good to experiment with different roles. I must commend the great effort to the team at HumaraMovie that enables such good stories to be made in the best way."

The six short films cover a host of diverse genres and topics that include a character study of a washed out music composer, a psychological thriller about fear, a family drama with underlying tensions, a comic take on a common menace, a tale about two female friends and lastly, a love story about breaking away from conventions.

At the screening, popular actor Sumeet Vyas said, "My journey with HumaraMovie started back in 2012 and it's exciting to be here today. The short films in Shuruaat Ka Twist offer a great blend of storytelling. I love the fact that in Adi Sonal, the message is conveyed subtly. It is not an outright film on feminism but it makes you feel for the cause."

The first edition of Shuruaat was launched in 2016, titled 'Shor Se Shuruaat'. With ace filmmakers such as Imtiaz Ali, Shyam Benegal, Mira Nair, Homi Adjania, Zoya Akhtar, Sriram Raghavan and Nagesh Kukunoor as mentors, the film was well received around the country.

Offering the right dose of entertainment that keeps the audience hooked, Shuruaat Ka twist brings together glimpses of present India and how our lived experiences are similar in more than one way.