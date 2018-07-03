Filming of the movie adaptation of Stephen King's It: Chapter Two has started in Toronto. The film's lead star, James McAvoy, shared a picture on day 1 of the production, marking the beginning of the highly anticipated horror sequel. The film will also feature Bill Skarsgård in the titular role of Pennywise the Clown.

The upcoming movie will include several references from the book. Philosophies like the Macroverse and the Turtle, which were missing in the first part, are finally adapted for the big screen. The sequel will see the return of director Andres Muschietti who told CinemaCon that the second half of the story will be darker than the 2017 release and will play out more like a dark drama with the characters facing the real terror.

"It's gonna be scarier. It's gonna be a more intense experience," said Andy Muschietti.

In It: Chapter 2, the group of underdog kids dubbed as Losers Club have all grown up. The movie will start 27 years after the events of the first part. The return of Pennywise will force Losers Club members to fulfil their promise to reunite and face their fears one more time.

It was recently announced that Teach Grant will portray the role of adult Henry Bowers; Jess Weixler will be seen as Bill Denbrough's wife, Audra Phillips; and Xavier Dolan will play Adrian Mellon. In the King's tome book, Adrian Mellon is shown as a gay man living in Derry, Maine. The character was assaulted by several bullies which led to his untimely death at the hands of Pennywise the Clown.

Check out a peek behind It: Chapter 2

It was earlier reported by Entertainment Weekly that although all the prime characters are now adults, the actors who portrayed the younger versions will be back in some capacity in the flashback montages.

Made on a budget of $35 million, It had grossed over $327 million in the domestic market. According to Box Office Mojo, the worldwide income of the horror film is over $700 million, making it one of the most successful feature films of 2017. It: Chapter 2 is scheduled for release on September 6, 2019, and is being speculated to follow the legacy of its first part.