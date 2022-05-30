Archaeologists Find Worlds Oldest Intact Shipwreck Close
Israeli archaeologists have exposed a segment of the 2,000-year-old low-level aqueduct that supplied water to ancient Jerusalem, the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) said in a statement.

The segment was unearthed in an IAA excavation in Jerusalem's East Talpiot neighbourhood, also known as Armon Hanetziv, the statement added on Sunday.

view of the remains of a rural Jewish settlement at the Sharafat neighborhood of Jerusalem.
Photo taken on March 27, 2019 shows the view of the remains of a rural Jewish settlement at the Sharafat neighborhood of Jerusalem. Remains of a rural Jewish settlement from 2,000 years ago with luxurious burial ground were discovered in excavations in southern Jerusalem, the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) reported on Wednesday.

The aqueduct, which was operated alongside a high-level one, winds along a route of 21 km from Solomon's Pools located south of Bethlehem in the West Bank to Old Jerusalem, Xinhua news agency reported.

The aqueduct was the main source of water supply to Jerusalem until the early British mandate nearly 100 years ago when the newly-invented electric pumps replaced it, the IAA noted.

