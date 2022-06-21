The Israeli Health Ministry has reported three new cases of monkeypox, including the first domestic infection.

This is also the first time that the Ministry has reported more than one case a day, bringing the country's caseload to nine on Monday.

The Ministry said the three male cases, aged 30 to 60 years, are all registered in central Israel, adding that they were diagnosed by the Israel Institute for Biological Research, Xinhua news agency reported.

Monkeypox is common in wild animals, but humans can also get infected, accompanied by skin rashes, fever, head or muscle ache, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion, and other symptoms.

The rash eventually forms a scab, which later falls off, indicating that the person is no longer infectious.