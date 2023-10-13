On Friday morning, the first charter flight carrying a batch of 212 Indian nationals from Israel, landed at Delhi airport. On Wednesday, India had launched Operation Ajay, a mission to bring back its citizens caught in the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas. After landing in Delhi airport, the Indians were received by Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

Meanwhile, the grim situation and humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza continues with Israel incessantly striking Hamas targets and many civilians too. The Israeli military said it had dropped 6000 bombs on Gaza since the start of the Israel-Hamas war. Israel's bombing has hit hospitals, schools, U.N shelters too and fresh attacks were reported on airports in Damascus and Aleppo.

The airstrikes have wiped out entire families and homes, while many children have lost their lives. Gaza's Ministry of Health said on Thursday that as many as 22 entire families were killed in the strikes.

Even as mass rallies were held in the US against the war crimes being committed by Israel, U.S Secretary of State Antony Blinken reached Israel and vowed support to the country. "The message I bring with me is this: You may be strong enough on your own to defend yourselves but as long as America exists you will never have to," he said.

Nobody wins in a war

With the war having claimed 2500 lives already, there appears to be no de-escalation on the cards in the near future. Much to the criticism of several nations, Israel on Thursday, announced that there would be no electricity, water or fuel for Gaza until the hostages are freed.

Jordan's King Abdullah and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas stressed upon the immediate need to prevent a deterioration in the Gaza crisis and strongly condemned Israel's approach to war and "collective punishment of Palestinians." Earlier, Malaysian FM while releasing funds for Gaza, blamed Israel's oppression and injustice for the conflict. He also condemned Israel's outrageous acts of cruelty in cutting off food, water, and fuel to the Gaza Strip.

Israel's Energy Minister Israel Katz announced on social media platform X, "Humanitarian aid to Gaza? No electrical switch will be lifted, no water hydrant will be opened and no fuel truck will enter until the Israeli hostages are returned home. Humanitarian for humanitarian and nobody should preach us morals."

While political leadership is yet to permit the Israeli military on its decision to prepare for a ground offensive into Gaza, however, ahead of a feared ground offensive on Friday Israel's military ordered millions of civilians to evacuate within 24 hours.

Already in the wake of a few days of war, alarming statistics loom large. More than 423,000 people have been forced out of their homes in the Gaza Strip, said the United Nations. While the reported figure differs and increases by the day, the war has already claimed more than 2500 lives on both sides so far. It was on Monday, that the United Nations World Food Programme warned of the crucial supplies running dangerously low in the Gaza Strip after a total blockade. Meanwhile, the social media, as much as the world leadership continues to be divided on Israel and Palestine conflict.