In another major move towards world peace, Israel has normalized diplomatic relations with Bhutan for the first time on Saturday night. With this, the Himalayan nation neighboring India now has diplomatic relations with 54 countries and the European Union.

Bhutan's ambassador Vetsop Namgyel to India and his Israeli counterpart Ron Malka, during the signing ceremony at the Israeli embassy in New Delhi, agreed to work together on various plans in the areas of water management, agriculture, healthcare and others, Israeli foreign minister said. In addition, the ties will further the development in economic, technology and agriculture as well as culture and tourism in both countries.

"The establishment of diplomatic relations would not only build upon the existing close ties but open the path to greater cooperation and further strengthen relations between the two countries and peoples," read a joint statement issued by the two countries.

The ambassadors of the two countries "recognised the growing engagements between Bhutan and Israel and welcomed the establishment of diplomatic relations," the statement added. There's no word yet on the opening of embassies in each other's capital at the moment.

Israel's peace deals

The peace deal is a result of several years of secret contacts between the two countries with the aim of normalising relations. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed the agreement, calling it "another fruit of the peace agreements."

The peace agreement with Bhutan comes days after Israel and Morocco agreed to normalise relations in a peace-deal brokered by the US. It was the fourth Arab country to make peace with Israel in the last four months. But Israel is looking to expand its circle of recognition and deepen its ties in Asia.

"Israel's circle of recognition is growing and expanding. The establishment of relations between us and the Kingdom of Bhutan will serve as another milestone in deepening Israel's ties in Asia," Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi said.