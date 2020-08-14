ATK Mohun Bagan FC on Thursday announced the signing of India defender Subhasish Bose on a five-year deal ahead of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-2021 season which starts in November.

Subhashish Bose expresses his excitement

"Subhasish Bose penned down a long term deal with ATK Mohun Bagan FC that will keep him in the City of Joy till 2025," the new formed entity, combining ISL champions ATK and I-League winner Mohun Bagan, said in a tweet.

"I am very excited to return to my hometown and embrace this new challenge. I am determined to bring success to ATK Mohun Bagan FC by giving my everything to the team," Bose said in a statement on Twitter.

The 24-year old right-back has played for Mohun Bagan before in the I-League in 2017. He joined ATK Mohun Bagan from Mumbai City FC.

Subhasish has made 12 appearances for India, debuting against Chinese Taipei in the 2018 Intercontinental Cup. He also played all the three matches in the 2019 AFC Asian Cup group stage.