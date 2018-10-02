Indian Super League kick-started in style with Kerala Blasters and Bengaluru FC picking up 3 points while NorthEast United and FC Goa share 1 point each. The Match 4 between Mumbai City FC and Jamshedpur FC will take place on 7.30 pm at Mumbai Football Arena.

Both Mumbai City and Jamshedpur failed to enter playoff of Indian Super League last season. As Jamshedpur entered the league only in last season, both played each other twice. Jamshedpur won one game while the other game ended up in a draw. Hence, it's not easy to analyse both the teams on the basis of track record.

In addition, both the teams have revamped the squad massively along with bringing in new head coaches. Mumbai City has appointed Jorge Costa after they finished the fourth season in seventh place. Jamshedpur had a decent debut last year finishing fifth on the points table. They have replaced Steve Coppel (now head coach of ATK) with Cesar Ferrando.

Where to watch on TV and online Online stream- Hotstar and Jio TV TV channel- Star Sports/HD Hindi: Star Sports 3, Star Gold, Star Utsav Vernacular languages- Asianet Movies (Malayalam), Jalsha Movies (Bengali), Asianet Suvarna Plus (Kannada)

Mumbai City FC

The Islanders' new Portuguese coach comes with a wealth of experience and will look to turn his side into more attack-minded. The arrival of Senegalese midfielder Modou Sougou and Brazilian striker Rafael Bastos will add firepower at the front. The duo is expected to give a tough time for Jamshedpur's defence.

Former Delhi Dynamos midfielder Matias Mirabaje could also make his debut for Mumbai, alongside Bipin Singh and Paulo Machado. What looks solid in the Mumbai City FC squad is the back line. The defence has Lucian Goian, Subhasish Bose and Marko Klisura, Arnold Issoko Souvik Ghosh and Anwar Ali in addition to Amrinder Singh between the sticks.

Jamshedpur FC

The red miners will go up against Mumbai City without star signing Tim Cahill and veteran goalkeeper Subrata Paul, who is suspended for the match. It is definitely a setback for Cesar Ferrando's boys who want to secure three points from the first game.

Jamshedpur FC was brilliant in defence last year. Even though they have lost Anas Edathodika in the transfer market, Subhasish Roy, Raju Gaikwad, Tiri and Pratik Chowdhary in the back line is expected to carry over the momentum.

In midfield, talented youngster Jerry Mawhmingthanga is likely to slot in alongside new signings Pablo Morgado and Carlos Calvo. In the absence of Cahill, Sumeet Passi and Sergio Cidoncha are expected to lead the charge upfront.

Possible starting 11

Mumbai City FC: Amrinder Singh, Marko Klisura, Shouvik Ghosh, Anwar Ali, Arnold Issoko, Mohammed Rafique, Bipin Singh, Matias Mirabaje, Sanju Pradhan, Alen Deory, Rafael Bastos

Jamshedpur FC: Subhasish Roy, Yumnam Raju, Tiri, Raju Gaikwad, Karan Amin, Michael Soosairaj, Carlos Calvo, Pablo Morgado, Jerry Mawhmingthanga, Sumeet Passi, Sergio Cidoncha