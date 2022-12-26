It was indeed a joyous Christmas for newly minted parents Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, not only did they ring in the first Christmas as husband and wife but also as parents. The couple welcomed a baby girl on November 6, 2022, and named their little angel Raha Kapoor. On Christmas eve, that is Saturday night December 24, 2022, Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan hosted a Xmas dinner for the Kapoor clan. Alia, Shaheen and Neetu Kapoor shared a slew of pictures from the dinner on their Instagram stories and handle.

Fam Jam and X-mas lunch

On Christmas day, Alia and her family Neetu and Ranbir Kapoor attended the customary Xmas lunch. Most of the Kapoor family posed for the festive snaps — including Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor and Babita Kapoor. Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor shared a series of pictures and Instagram stories from the family get-together.

Alia -Ranbir's kiss of love

On Monday, Alia shared a photo of herself posing candidly with her fam jam from their Christmas Eve celebration. However, one photo that caught our attention was, Ranbir kissing Alia Bhatt on her cheeks as he held her close.

In the pictures shared by the actress, Alia looked resplendent in a red outfit, and keeping up with the festive spirits high, Alia wore a pretty Christmas hairband as she held close to her husband Ranbir. The couple stood in front of a giant decorated Christmas tree, with red and silver baubles with Kapoor family names.

Alia captioned the post as, "It's the best time of year... with the best people in the world... merry merry always from my family to yours."

Fans are overjoyed to see Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's romantic picture

Netizens took to Alia's comment section and showed the couple with love.

A user said, "Aww! The absolute cutest! Merry Christmas Alia to you and yours!"

Another mentioned, "Love it foreever wala love and good to finally see shy ranbir expressing it."

While the third fan avered, "No matter what people say, they are the most powerful couple in Bollywood."

Alia and Ranbir's grand Christmas lunch with family

Kapoor family's annual Christmas lunch at Kunal Kapoor's Mumbai residence was attended by Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Babita Kapoor and Rima Jain. Shweta Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda, Agastya Nanda and Suhana Khan were also part of the grand Christmas lunch.

Professional front

Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. The film is slated to release in theatres on April 28, 2023. Alia will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra. Apart from this, the actress is all set to mark her big Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone, The Netflix film stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor is busy filming for Animal which is directed by filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga. He also has Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar with Shraddha Kapoor. The announcement teaser was unveiled earlier this month.