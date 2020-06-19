Ishita Banik is one of the emerging young Indian authors who has taken the literary world by storm with her debut novel 'If We Last (After Crossing a Light-year)'. The young author who is a software engineer by profession took a leap of faith after her post-graduation to choose the path of her dream. As told by her, it took almost seven to eight months to finish her entire novel and she decided to make it a trilogy as, "It was too lengthy to publish in a single go. And also, I wanted it to be affordable to every reader." She says.

Her second novel, 'Till We Last (Sailing through Dark, Beyond the Light-years)' which is the sequel to 'If We Last' has just been released and "The response is even better than the first one!" She shares. Her novel 'If We Last' has become best-seller in thriller fiction giving her all the creative satisfaction she was seeking for. And since then she has been continuously working on her novels to shape up her dreams through her work.

Ishita was born and brought up in Kolkata, she has been fond of books and writing since her childhood. While pursuing her career in physics honours and computer application, she had plans of making her profession in the corporate world, but soon after she joined job, she gave in to what her heart wanted more. While she has always been passionate about writing, she never had a plan to become a published author until she finished writing the very first novel during her first job.

"Only after I finished writing it, I thought of publishing my book for the first time to reach out to more readers. And during that process I realized, not the corporate world but this literary world is where I want to be." She says recalling her journey.

Her recent novel 'The City of Tunes' is again a romance thriller and she is working on her next novel.

Apart from being a writer she is an avid reader, fond of travelling and owns a clothing brand.

As told by her, "If you want to make your dreams real, stick to the hard work and be consistent. It will come true!"

Presently she is working on her novels and as a full-time editor while managing her own business. Living a satisfied life is what's most important to her!