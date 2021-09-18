Everyone living and breathing today has adorned fashion like they were born for it. This has been made possible by some of the common people like ourselves, who we now term as Fashion Influencers. Today, we have Isha Borah, a fashion influencer who has made us believe that maybe fashion IS for everyone. Finding one's passion is a blessing and her content is relatable.

Born in a small industrial town named Duliajan, Assam, she has a bachelor's degree in English literature from Guwahati University. Having had a flair for literature, she decided to work in MNCs in the field of content writing after her graduation. But it is her passion for dressing up that made her quit her job in the corporate sector and move into the world of fashion blogging.

Her content strikes a balance that's fashionable and sustainable. Her content is what one would describe as soothing and sophisticated. Starting from ethnic wear to formal wear to casual wear, her Instagram page has everything a woman could need.

She has been a firm believer of repeating outfits, making fashion sustainable which is what makes her loved by all her followers which seem to be increasing every day. With around 100K followers, she has managed to keep her account growing with all the love that she receives. And within a very short span of time, she has entrenched herself as a fashion influencer with her relatable content.

We can all come to an agreement when we say that Indian women look elegant when they wear Indian outfits and Isha in ethnic wear looks stunning. And amidst wearing sarees, she has not forgotten her own traditional wear, mekhela chadar. She has been a person who upholds her traditions and tried to portray them in every chance that she could.

Her looks have the spirit of street style fashion and chic with the occasional touch of ethnicity. She has also been a huge supporter of homegrown labels like H.O.P.E.S, Paher, Rust orange, Kaxhori( Assamese attires), Jovi, The loom to name a few.

But it doesn't just stop here, her outfits will leave you amazed as well. Her outfits for different vacation locations, dates with your girlfriends, casual streetwear, you name it and she has it. It is her versatility that has made people love her and relate to her. She's got everything from casual outfits to your very fancy ones.

She is currently based out of Bangalore living with her husband and pet dog whom she absolutely loves. She loves travelling and her Instagram is a perfect place for you to see Isha at her raw and happy form. Her feed is an assemblage of inspiration from all over the world.

She has been collaborating with growing and popular brands like Urbanic, AND, Forever New, Marks & Spencers, Aarke by Ritu Kumar, Joker and Witch, Daniel Klein, Zoomcar and more.