India Spend School of Data Journalism (ISDJ), a development and solutions journalism learning and upskilling platform, has launched the "Better Reporting on Food and Agriculture" course.

ISDJ, also known as the India Spend School of Data Journalism, offers open credit-based courses, often known as MOOCs (Massive Open Online Courses) where students can log in and study while earning an online certification.

Better Reporting on Food and Agriculture, created by ISDJ in collaboration with India Data Portal, aims to improve food and agriculture discourse while also directing experts to the India Data Portal, a one-stop-shop for open-access data on agriculture, rural development, and financial inclusion in India.

Agriculture in India and its reporting

Agriculture is one of the most significant pillars of the Indian economy, accounting for 17% of total GDP and employing over 60%. However, journalists, academicians, and public policy experts may have difficulty finding current data, facts, and figures on food, agriculture, and financial inclusion.

The course will seek to provide a comprehensive understanding of India's agricultural condition and a review of significant food and agriculture policies and understand the numerous government initiatives aimed at promoting and supporting agriculture operations. The course will also provide participants with an in-depth overview of the India Data Portal, allowing them to navigate the portal and orient themselves to read and create their own unique data sets. Finally, the course will teach participants how to visualize and understand data.

All registrants will receive free food and agriculture-related instructions through the course. In addition, participants will receive a 100 percent discount if they use the coupon code "ISDJF&AIDP" at the time of registration. Participants can join up for online classes whenever they want and access them whenever they want. In addition, participants will obtain a certificate in "Better Reporting on Food and Agriculture" if they complete the course successfully.

The participants will be trained by a variety of professional experts from a variety of top institutions, including the Indian Institute of Management, the Indian School of Business, the Bharti Institute of Public Policy, and others.

Dr Aarushi Jain, Associate Director, Bharti Institute of Public Policy, stated of the course, "We are particularly thrilled to give the online certificate course on food and agricultural, leveraging data and visualisation." Due to the plethora of information available in a raw and unfiltered manner, understanding India's food and agriculture sector might be difficult, she added.

This course would be beneficial to newsrooms, journalism and public policy students, public health and agriculture experts, members of the agriculture and food fraternity, data nerds, politicians, academia, and civil society organisations.