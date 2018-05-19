Is There Life On Mars? This Rover Wants To Find Out

The two-part ExoMars mission and amp;mdash;which sent an orbiter and a demonstrator lander into space in 2016 and amp;mdash;is a collaboration between the European Space Agency (ESA), Roscosmos, the UK Space Agency, and aerospace companies including Airbus and Thales Alenia Space. The second part of the mission will deliver ESA and amp;rsquo;s ExoMars rover and a Russian surface platform to the surface of Mars, to find evidence of past and present life. Newsweek visited the Airbus facility in Stevenage, U.K., to learn more about the rover ahead of its planned launch in 2020.