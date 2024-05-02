Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan breathed his last four years ago on April 29, 2020, at the age of 53. On his fourth death anniversary, his wife and screenwriter Sutapa Sikdar penned a heartfelt note remembering her late husband. Taking to Instagram and Facebook, his wife Sutapa imagined a conversation she'd have had with Irrfan, if he was alive today.

She also shared that she loved Diljit Dosanjh's performance in Imtiaz Ali's musical biopic 'Amar Singh Chamkila'

Sutapa mentioned how Irrfan would've called Dinesh Vijan, his producer of 'Hindi Medium' and 'Angrezi Medium', to make a film with him and Diljit Dosanjh.

She also mentioned how Irrfan would have listened to the film's music by AR Rahman, and loved Irshad Kamil's lyrics in the song 'Vida Karo'.

Sutapa's hypothetical chat is as follows:

"He would be coming home mostly in 2024 straight from the shoot and would be petting our cat and reading.

Me :: you have to see chamkila

H e would not have looked up immediately( never did while he was reading)

Me : he is sooo good.. I loved his performance.

He : Accha? Who?

Me : Arre yaar Diljit Dosaanj .. he is so not structured and all heart.. he makes me feel.:

He ( now looking at me) Accha .. you think he is that good !!

Me yes!!! You and he should work together it will be magic you should play a Sardar again after quissa and two brother kind of story ..

He : hummm (his phone rings ) hey dinu (Dinesh Vijayan) yaar yeh sutapa Bol rahi hai Diljit dosanj bahut Accha hai ..:

Me Accha nehi bahut Accha ..

He. Haan yaar let's do something .. let's do something on punjabi sufi poets.. main dekhta hoon Aaj chamkila OR

He would be listening on his head phone as he enters .. Arre yaar sutup kya likha hai irshaad ne ..( he loved Irshad kamil) ufff khatarnaak.. suna hai tumne vida karo .. what a song .. He and his manager manpreet are sitting and he is saying get me a Malayali film. I want to work with this director where Fahad Fasil is there. Yaar I am forgetting the name I am telling you if Bollywood doesn't mend its way etc etc .. I will do a Malayali film! This is what mostly we will be talking in.."

Diljit Dosanjh reacts

She also shared a beautiful throwback picture with Irrfan as she penned her hypothetical chat with Irrfan.

Diljit also commented on her post and expressed his gratitude.

Diljit commented, "AUM (namaste emojis)."

Imtiaz also reshared Sutapa's post on his Instagram Stories and commented, "Well said @sikdarsutapa. Lots of love (namaste emoji)."