The 2021 edition of the Producer's Guild of America (PGA) Awards honoured the late Indian actor Irrfan Khan during its "In Memoriam" segment. However, they mispronounced the actor's name as it read 'Irrif Kahn', reported Variety. The ceremony of awards, which is considered an Oscar bellwether, was held virtually on Wednesday (March 24). Irrfan was one of the 21 cine personalities who were remembered in the 'In Memoriam' segment.

But, this was not the only name that was spelled wrong. The name of 'Minari' star Steven Yeun, who was one of the presenters at the event, was also misspelled as 'Steven Yuen'.

Irrfan Khan's life work

Last year on April 29, Irrfan Khan passed away at the age of 54 after a two-year-long battle with a rare form of cancer. Apart from his incredible work in Bollywood, Irrfan Khan had also featured in a number of Hollywood blockbusters such as 'A Mighty Heart', 'Life of Pi', 'Inferno', 'Amazing Spider-Man' and 'Jurassic World'. Though the actor has left us, his elder son Babil Khan keeps sharing posts about his father on his social media handle for the actor's fans and followers.

Instagram

Recently, Babil saw a dream about his late father and shared it on his Instagram account. He wrote: "For in my dreams, I have no knowledge of your desertion. In my dreams today, you told me you were about to leave me and you held me for so long. Imagine the fact that I just woke up cause my phone rang for yet another offer to act, for yet another film. Now what sense does all this make without you Baba? I'd rather keep dreaming. (Tears make it hard to type, someone invent a phone for people that cry a lot plis)".

21 other personalities awarded

Apart from Irrfan Khan, the 'In Memoriam' segment also honoured the famous Hollywood actor Kirk Douglas, who died aged 103 in February 2020, and the 'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman who passed away in August last year after battling for four years with cancer.

Other prominent names in the segment included Harry Bring, Sue Bruce-Smith, Allan Burns, Charles Gordon, Kevin Burns, Stuart Cornfeld, Buck Henry, Carl Reiner, Thomas L Miller, Tom Pollock, Rebecca Ramsey, Gene Reynolds, Pamela Ross, Ronald Schwary, Lynn Shelton, Fred Silverman and Jamie Tarses.