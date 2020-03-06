The news about Irrfan Khan suffering from a high-grade neuroendocrine cancer had shocked the entire nation. The actor had shifted to London to get treated at The Princess Grace Hospital. And now that he has come back to India after completing his treatment and shot his upcoming film Angrezi Medium, Irrfan has given an update about his health to those who prayed for his well-being.

Irrfan is currently busy promoting his Angrezi Medium and had been facing the media to answer their queries. When Irrfan was asked about his health, he told Hindustan Times, "Honestly, I don't know. I really don't know. While some days are great, others are bad. Most of the time, I think I am cleaning the clutter away from noise."

After going through a turmoil of emotions and a sense of dread while waking up every morning, Irrfan had learned the meaning of life in a hard way. And while speaking about, Irrfan Khan said that he has now understood the real meaning of 'running out of time'.

"I had become excessively busy, so much so that I almost missed (watching) my sons (Babil and Ayan) become young adults from little boys. I was running out of time all the time. Ironically now, I have kind of an idea what 'running out of time' actually means. So, I am just counting my blessings and thanking everyone who has prayed for me," he said.

Last year in June, Irrfan had opened up about his battle with cancer and how his life took a drastic turn.