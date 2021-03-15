When Arthur Conan Doyle created John Watson and Sherlock Holmes, hardly did he imagine that his character would be created, re-created by filmmakers of all era, and until it reaches a point where Sherlock Holmes has to be connected to the world of vampires.

Set in Victorian London, The Irregulars follows a gang of troubled street teenagers who are manipulated into solving crimes for the sinister Doctor Watson and his mysterious business partner, the elusive Sherlock Holmes. As the crimes take on a horrifying supernatural edge and a dark power emerges, it'll be up to the Irregulars to come together to save not only London but the entire world.

In 2020, we witnessed the story of Enola Holmes, sister of Sherlock Holmes, essaying her story in the world ruled by men, where Sherlock and Mycroft take little interest in politics since the world is shaped in a manner that suits them and caters to the comfort of the men. With a feminine perspective, the film Enola has managed to shine.

However, this is an era that has moved on from The Vampire Diaries, Twilight, Supernaturals phase and bringing in Sherlock Holmes and a black Dr Watson might not be a tricky turn of events. Even Legacies which is a spin off of The Vampire Diaries and The Originals, have started adapting from the Grimm Brothers and have introduced new monsters in their shows.

Bringing in an aspect of vampires in a Sherlock Holmes based web-series on the surface appears as a mismatch. In the trailer, Sherlock Holmes is nowhere in sight and Dr Watson does not appear to be a white British man as he was originally created by Doyle. The idea of 'diversity' has definitely been taken a bit too seriously in The Irregulars.