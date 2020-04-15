Avengers: Endgame became the last film where we got to see Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans playing the roles of Tony Stark aka Iron Man and Steve Rogers aka Captain America, respectively. If this was not enough then as per recent claims, Endgame was the last movie where fans got to see Iron Man's friend James Rhodes aka War Machine.

Don Cheadle made his MCU debut with Iron Man 2, taking over the role from Terrence Howard. The latter appeared in the very first Iron Man movie and fans had high hopes that the actor will have a long run in the MCU. However, that did not happen and from Iron Man 2, Cheadle became fan-favorite War Machine.

During a recent interview with The A.V. Club, Don Cheadle talked about the time when he was offered the role of War Machine from Marvel Studios. As per Don, he was at his kid's laser tag party when he received a call from his agent who confirmed him that his name is being considered for the next Marvel movie.

"I don't think it was [Kevin] Feige. I don't know who was on the phone. But they said, 'Hey, this is the role. We want you to do this. It's a six-picture deal.' I was like, 'What?! Oh, uh, okay...' And I'm trying to do the math. I'm like, 'That's 11 or 12 years. I'm not sure.'"

Don Cheadle told the person on the other side of the call that he is at his kid's laser tag party right now and needs more time to decide. He then discussed the possibility of the same with his wife who suggested to him that since he has never done anything like this, he should consider doing it.

Don Cheadle's future in MCU:

As per Cheadle's interview, he was offered a six-picture deal from Marvel Studios. As of now, he has played the role in Iron Man 2, Iron Man 3, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. He also had an uncredited cameo in Captain Marvel.

It should be noted that there is no confirmation on Don Cheadle's future in MCU after the death of Tony Stark. However, fans are still hopeful that we might get to see a glimpse of him in the upcoming Black Widow movie starring Scarlett Johansson.