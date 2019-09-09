Irina Shayak has been soaring the temperature, be it on Instagram or for the New York Fashion Week, just three months after her split with Bradley Cooper. On Sunday, the 33-year-old model captivated the audience as she stormed the Brandon Maxwell runway.

Shayk's NYFW stint came a day after she bared it all for a new photoshoot. She stunned in a netted-pair of stockings as she posed against a chain, covering her body with a bag from the luxury brand Calvin Klein.

The company said that Shayk was cast for "her warm presence and piercing gaze," which "sets the tone for the campaign".

Since Shayk ended her four years of relationship with Cooper, the mother of one has been focusing on her modelling career.

Shayk had also earlier shared a photo of her walking the ramp for Maxwell.

"Congratulations @brandonmaxwell on a beautiful collection.. an honor to open your show tonight... Magic as always brought by the one and only," she captioned the photo.

Shayk had previously made it clear that she has a clear goal set for her career. In June, just one week after news of her split broke, she walked in a runway show in Florence, Italy.

Cooper and Shayk's separation came amidst speculations that the actor was romantically involved with his 'A Star Is Born' co-star Lady Gaga. However, these rumours tuned out to be completely untrue.

While Cooper and Shayk have parted ways, the former couple is working on co-parenting for their daughter. A source previously told People magazine, "It's clear that Bradley and Irina have the same goals for their daughter. They are both wonderful parents."