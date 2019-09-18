Irina Shayk, who has been lately setting the ramp on fire at fashion shows, shared an Instagram story of her dancing with her friend at what she called an "after after party." The fashion model has been focusing on her career since her recent split with Bradley Cooper.

Shayk stunned at the New York Fashion Week last week and is now turning the temparature high for the 2020 London Fashion Week collection.

On Tuesday, Shayk shared a video of her catwalk for the Burberry show recently. The theme for this year's Burberry show was "Evolution," and it was a part of the 2020 London Fashion Week. She also shared a photo, calling it "another iconic moment" for designer Riccardo Tisci, who she called a "genius" in her post.

Later on Tuesday, she shared an Instagram story of her enjoying an "after after party" with Nadejda Savcova.

Not only is Shayk keeping herself busy with her fashion shows, but she also is modeling for different brands. Her most recent project is a new line of handbags from Calvin Klien. She recently shared a photo of the shoot in a netted-pair of stockings as she posed against a chain, covering her body with a bag from the luxury brand.

Since Shayk ended her four years of relationship with Cooper, the mother of one has been moving on with her career. Cooper and Shayk's separation came amidst speculations that the actor was romantically involved with his 'A Star Is Born' co-star Lady Gaga. However, these rumours were completely untrue. While Cooper and Shayk have parted ways, the former couple is working on co-parenting for their daughter.