Irina Shayk has been spending too much time with British Vogue's creative director Alec Maxwell, six weeks after the breakup with Bradley Cooper. In fact, Maxwell also joined Shayk and her two-year-old daughter Lea with Cooper at a part in New York City. There have been a few reports and a lot of chatter regarding how Shayk might be moving on from Cooper by ensuring to meet new people and spend time with them. As per HollywoodLife, Irina and Alec were seen comfortably seated on a chair and having a casual conversation. At one point, he even put his hand on her shoulder while nuzzling his face against her back in what can be assumed to be a partial hug.

Alec and Irina have known each other for a long time as they both work in the same industry. While there are reports that claim that something might happen between Irina and Alec, some beg to differ. According to The New York Times, Alec has been in a longterm relationship with British Vogue's editor-in-chief Edward Enninful! But is there a possibility of them getting together later in the future? Well, that is still a speculation.

News of Irina hanging out with Alec comes over a month after her split with actor/director Bradley Cooper was announced. Despite the breakup, Shayk has been holding a strong face and moving on with a smile. Since the breakup, both Irina and Bradley have been separately spending quality time with their daughter, Lea. They do not wish to let their breakup affect their daughter. Irina and Bradley have also been focussing on their respective careers. Shayk attended the CR Runway x LuisaViaRoma 90th Anniversary Show in Florence, Italy and even walked the ramp for Men's Fashion Week for Versace along with Gigi and Bella Hadid.

Although Bradley and Irina never reportedly tied the knot, they have decided to share the custody of daughter Lea. As per a report on TMZ, the two are willing to live in the Big Apple and share the joint custody of Lea. It is unclear how Cooper plans to make this new arrangement work as he will be spending much of his time in California.