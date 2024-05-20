What a weekend it has been in Bengaluru! Just a day after RCB qualified for the IPL playoffs by defeating CSK, another thrilling event took place in the IT hub of Bengaluru's Whitefield. An otherwise busy road of KTPO main road, was blocked for a dazzling display of speed and adrenaline at the Indian Racing Festival (IRF) Show Run.

International Business Times witnessed firsthand the electrifying spectacle on Sunday as Racing Promotions Private Limited (RPPL) and JK Tyre marked a triumphant continuation of the IRF's legacy, following its earlier triumph at Dal Lake in Srinagar.

Celebrating the indomitable spirit of Indian motorsport, the IRF Show Run epitomized the fusion of innovation and excitement. Central to the spectacle were the Indian Racing League (IRL) and the Formula 4 Indian Championship (F4IC), platforms that have become synonymous with nurturing talent and pushing boundaries, showing the world that India is ready for motorsporting events.

The Indian Racing League (IRL) has paved the way for homegrown talent to shine on the global stage. Last year's edition witnessed the convergence of Indian and international drivers, showcasing the league's commitment to diversity and excellence. Meanwhile, the Formula 4 Indian Championship, an FIA-certified championship, has emerged as the springboard for aspiring drivers, offering a pathway to Formula 1 and Super License points.

RPPL's curation of the event promised an adrenaline-fueled experience for enthusiasts and spectators alike. The lineup boasted a diverse array of vehicles and drivers, each poised to deliver a spectacle like no other. Sohil Shah, Bengaluru's 23-year-old racing prodigy, took the wheel of the IRL car, while 17-year-old Rishon Rajeev showcased his prowess in the FIA-Formula 4 (F4) car.

JK Tyre's legacy as a pioneer in Indian motorsport was on full display, with captivating drift shows and heart-stopping performances by super bikers and rally veterans. The event featured India's drifting champion, Sanam Sekhon, executing skillful maneuvers in his classic Lexus, alongside daredevil displays by super bikers and rally veterans Hari Singh.

"Since its inception, RPPL has tirelessly worked to nurture the talent of Indian youth in motorsport. We firmly believe in the prowess and determination of India's young generation to excel in this sport. This showrun serves as a testament to our unwavering dedication to expanding the horizons of motorsport in India and preparing our drivers for the global stage. We were thrilled to bring the adrenaline-pumping action of IRF to the vibrant city of Bengaluru, reaffirming our commitment to promoting motorsport excellence in India and delivering unforgettable experiences to fans," Reddy, donning a custom-designed IRL shirt with his name "Akhil" printed on it, said on the sidelines of the showrun.

Interestingly, there were young karting prodigies, aged just 10 years old, who stole the show with their fearless display of speed and skill. Zooming past at breakneck speeds of 120 km/hr, these young racers left spectators in awe, proving that age is no barrier to greatness on the track.

Akhilesh Reddy, Chairman of Racing Promotions Private Limited, expressed his pride in nurturing Indian talent and expanding the horizons of motorsport.

"Being at the forefront of promoting and packaging all verticals of motorsport & nurturing talent across the country for over four decades, we at JK Tyre are delighted of our association with RPPL, driving together the future of Indian motorsports forward. The festival not only showcases incredible racing talent but also reflects our passion for innovation, speed, and excellence," Srinivasu Allaphan, Director-Sales & Marketing at JK Tyre & Industries, said.

The event was backed by sponsor Mobil 1, and the IRF Show Run in Bengaluru was a testament to the passion, innovation, and excellence driving Indian motorsport forward.