Mata Vaishno Devi is one of the holiest shrines for Hindus in India who believe in 'Shakti' form of the Goddess. Every year, thousands of devotees from different parts of the country visit the shrine to seek blessings of the Goddess.

Over the years, the government has worked towards improving the infrastructure of the region to provide better facilities to those visiting the shrine. To reach Vaishno Devi, the pilgrims usually start from Katra and also trek for some kilometres to reach the temple area.

Most of the people visiting the shrine also take out a couple of days to explore the surrounding areas. For all the tourists visiting Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Jammu and Kashmir, the IRCTC has now come up with something new – a tour package starting from only Rs 2,490 per person.

Here are some details:

The tour package will be for a total of 3 nights and 4 days and the tickets will be booked for sleeper class. The trains will depart from Delhi at 8:30 pm.

This will also include two breakfast meals and accommodation in the IRCTC Guest House or a similar hotel.

The package has been divided into two categories – standard and deluxe.

Under the standard package, the starting cost is Rs 2,490 for triple sharing followed by Rs 2,753 for double sharing and Rs 4,242 for single occupancy.

Similarly, under the deluxe package, the cost is Rs 2,852, Rs 3,257 and Rs 5,248 for triple sharing, double sharing and single occupancy respectively.

The service has been named as 'Mata Vaishnodevi' tour package and all the details can be read on the IRCTC official website.

While this package includes train travel and a one-night stay in a hotel in Katra – it does not cover any personal expenses incurred for activities like sightseeing. The package has been introduced for those people who are interested in visiting the shrine and want to avoid the struggle of booking the hotel.

If you are a devotee of Goddess Shakti or someone who wants to visit the shrine, just visit the IRCTC website and book your weekend trip without any problems.