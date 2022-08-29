Live

Iraq's political crisis took a turn for the worse on Monday following the announcement of Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr's resignation from politics. In response to this, angry supporters of the cleric stormed the government palace, breaching the Green Zone. In view of the violent situation, Iraq's military placed Baghdad under curfew while the Cabinet sessions was suspended by Iraqi PM Mustafa al-Kadhimi.

Green Zone breached

Angry protestors managed to breach through the cement barriers outside the government palace using ropes and then broke into the gates. Protestors, in hundreds, were seen running around the marbled halls of the palace, using its swimming pool, and its lavish salons.

Videos from the Green Zone have gone viral on social media, which also confirm gunfire shots. Reports have revealed that the Iran-backed Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) were using live ammunition against Sadrist demonstrators. Multiple casualties have been reported.

Al-Kadhimi warned Sadrist protestors to withdraw from the Green Zone.

"The dangerous developments that took place in our dear Iraq today, from the demonstrators storming the Green Zone and entering government institutions, indicate the seriousness of the consequences of the continuation and accumulation of political differences," Kadhimi said.

مثلما حصل في سريلانكا



انصار التيار الصدري يسبحون في مسبح القصر الجمهوري pic.twitter.com/5zHPq636nF — شاهو القرةداغي (@shahokurdy) August 29, 2022

اقتحام القصر الجمهوري pic.twitter.com/C7jOg5GwjY — شاهو القرةداغي (@shahokurdy) August 29, 2022

