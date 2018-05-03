Iraqi Ambassador To The U.S. Gives Statement On Hobby Lobbys Return Of Over 3,000 Ancient Artifacts Close
Iraqi Ambassador To The U.S. Gives Statement On Hobby Lobbys Return Of Over 3,000 Ancient Artifacts

Oklahoma-based retailer Hobby Lobby and amp;nbsp;returned thousands of ill-gotten artifacts and amp;nbsp;to Iraq, where they were smuggled out of, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). In 2010, Hobby Lobby purchased over 5,500 and amp;nbsp;ancient items from United Arab Emirates dealers in Israel for $1.6 million, the Department of Justice said and amp;nbsp;in a statement. and amp;nbsp;