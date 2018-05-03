Iraqi Ambassador To The U.S. Gives Statement On Hobby Lobbys Return Of Over 3,000 Ancient Artifacts

Oklahoma-based retailer Hobby Lobby and amp;nbsp;returned thousands of ill-gotten artifacts and amp;nbsp;to Iraq, where they were smuggled out of, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). In 2010, Hobby Lobby purchased over 5,500 and amp;nbsp;ancient items from United Arab Emirates dealers in Israel for $1.6 million, the Department of Justice said and amp;nbsp;in a statement. and amp;nbsp;