Iran Vs Israel: Syrian Targets Hit In Biggest Flare-Up Between Middle East Rivals

Dozens of Syrian targets were hit in a biggest flare-up between Iran Israel on May 10. and amp;nbsp;The Israeli military launched strikes on Iranian positions in Syria following an alleged Iranian missile barrage on Israeli positions along the Syrian border, marking the latest escalation in a confrontation that could erupt into a new war in the and amp;nbsp;Middle East. and amp;nbsp;Footage credit: Reuters, StoryfulMusic Credit: Audioblocks Epic War Theme