Ira Khan, who recently celebrated her birthday, is the latest victim of trolls. Two days after Ira turned 25 and celebrated her birthday with a pool party with family, her pictures have been giving many sleepless nights. In the birthday party pictures, Ira can be seen wearing a bikini (pool party, duh!) and posing along with her father Aamir Khan.

The trolling

While the rest of the family members too are in swimming attires, Ira has been singled out and trolled for posing in such "revealing" clothes near her father. Well, come to think of it, we don't expect any better from trolls, do we? One wrote, "Kitni beshrm beti Hy or us sa ziyada beshrm bap (shameless father and daughter)", another wrote, "Ye kaisi outfit h birthday celebrate krne ki (what kind of outfit is this to celebrate birthday)"

"Wearing bikini in front of father?" questioned a social media user. "Have some shame you two," said another. "What kind of richness is this she doesn't have clothes," wrote a netizen. "Why be in bikini for your bday pic," questioned another user.

Sona Mohapatra to the rescue

Amid the incessant trolling, singer Sona Mohapatra jumped to Ira's rescue and wrote a long note. "All the people outraging about Ira Khan's choice of attire or linking it to what Aamir Khan said, did or didn't in the past please note; she is 25. A free, thinking, adult woman. Is exercising her choices. Doesn't need her dad's approval or yours. BUZZ off," she wrote.