iQoo might be a young smartphone brand but it knows what it is doing. The brand is all about intensifying the competition in the smartphone space in India, by offering feature-packed phones at compelling prices. And it's only been a little over a year since it forayed into the Indian market. The iQoo 7 series is the latest offering by the brand, launched in late April and it has been enough to make the brand known to those who haven't heard of iQoo in India.

PS: Qoo stands for I Quest On and On.

iQoo 7 was launched in India at Rs 31,990 for 8GB+128GB, Rs 33,990 for 8GB+256GB and Rs 35,990 for high-end 12GB+256GB variant. There's also iQoo 7 Legend priced at Rs Rs 39,990 for 8GB+128 GB and Rs 43,990 12GB+256GB, but we are going to focus on the vanilla variant in this review. So let's get right to it.

Design and Display

iQoo 7 has a familiar design with some unique touches to stand out. With 8.4mm thickness and weighing just under 200 grams, the iQoo 7 can be handled with ease. The handset sports real glass on both sides and there's a polycarbonate side frame that's sturdy and durable. The physical volume and power/lock buttons are well placed to be easily reached, and the flat bottom packs USB Type-C, speaker and SIM card tray.

The back glass is curved around the sides to offer a better grip and it is non-slippery. Most of all, the gradient finish on the back of the Storm Black variant does an excellent job at keeping fingerprint smudges at bay. The iQoo branding takes a subtle spot below the camera, which houses the three sensors and LED flash in an elevated module. The hue on the rear panel is the reason behind the Storm Black name and it is fitting.

The display has even bezels on all sides and the 6.62-inch E4 AMOLED panel can be a handful. The output is impressive, offers rich colors and is bright enough with 1300 nits to be used under direct sunlight. The best part of the display is the 120Hz refresh rate, which ensures smooth graphics. The display has vibrant colors and good viewing angles. The DC Dimming feature reduces PWM flicker while using the phone at low brightness, which can reduce strain on the eyes. For gamers, there's a special Game Display enhancement, which sharpens the output and works like a charm.

Overall, the iQoo 7 brings in a compelling design, with a practical fit in the hand. The display is ideal for streaming videos and playing games.

Camera

iQoo 7 packs three cameras on the back, which will suffice most of your needs. A 48MP Sony IMX598 OIS sensor is the primary sensor, which is paired with a 13MP wide-angle lens and a 2MP mono sensor. On the front is a 16MP snapper for selfies. Let's see how this set up works.

Using the primary sensor for most shots, you'll get good shots. The handset is capable of capturing good details, the colours pop out nicely, and the dynamic range is acceptable. All this in an ideal light setting.

You can test all the camera modes in daylight and the results are pretty impressive. From wide-angle to portrait and even macro, you'll not be disappointed. In low-light, there's a dedicated night mode to bump up the ISO, but then the noise in really dark scenes is evident. The edge detection and the depth effect feel pretty natural. The same modes that work so greatly in daylight don't really echo the same effect in low light.

Check out a few camera samples below:

Performance and software

The overall performance of the iQoo 7 is its strongest USP to say the least. Powered by Snapdragon 870 chipset with 8GB RAM, the iQoo 7 has a respectable setup for average users as well as gamers. Call of Duty: Mobile in the highest graphics settings is a pleasant affair. Even Asphalt 9 worked flawlessly. We had the 120Hz refresh rate, Game Display and Frame interpolation to thank for. So if gaming is your primary requirement, iQoo 7 is sure to live up to your expectations.

Using the iQoo 7 as a primary device, putting it through various daily tasks like social media, browsing, video calls, IMs, music, video streaming and games, the device seems to handle them well. We did notice some heat while continuous gaming, but the liquid cooling system effectively dissipates heat to keep the phone comfortably warm with demanding tasks.

The more regular and often-used features such as fingerprint scanner, call quality and connectivity worked without any issues. The software is the same as you'd see in Vivo phones, the Funtouch OS 11 based on Android 11. Except for the extra bloatware, the software is easy to get used to and the custom settings will allow you to tailor the phone as per your needs. The notifications were excessive from built-in apps, so we had to manually dismiss them or uninstall the apps if possible to get rid of. The alternative was to disable notifications from the apps, which you can do just while setting it up for a pleasant experience later.

Battery

Given the focus on performance, we expected strain on the battery. We managed to get five and half hours of screen on time, which translated to a full day's worth of use. But with gaming marathons, the battery will be sucked out sooner, especially if you've a 120Hz refresh rate. Thankfully, the smartphone comes with a 66W fast charger, which can power up the phone in no time. In just 30 minutes, you will be able to get a full battery.

Verdict

iQoo 7 checks all the right boxes for a premium budget smartphone. Gaming enthusiasts will find the specialized gaming modes helpful and the 120Hz panel, as seen on OnePlus phones, is a natural boon. iQoo 7's camera is also not at all disappointing and can live up to your expectations in ideal cases. The fast charging is remarkable save to balance the phone's battery-draining specs. All in all, iQoo 7 has more things going its way. It's no Legend, but saving those extra bucks doesn't mean iQoo is cutting any corners.