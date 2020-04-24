iQoo 3 gets first price cut in India: Starts at Rs 34,990

The COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown haven't put a stop to the ever-changing technology industry. Smartphone companies are making sure there's some excitement even during these trying times. New launches aside, China's iQoo has some great news for Indian consumers who are considering their next smartphone purchase post lockdown. The newly-launched iQoo 3's price in India has been slashed to make it one of the worthiest purchases in the country right now.

iQoo 3 price cut in India

The Vivo spin-off brand launched iQoo 3 in February and it has been given a price cut due to coronavirus pandemic as affordability is a key concern. The base model of iQoo 3 with 8GB+128GB configuration is now priced at Rs 34,990, a Rs 2,000 reduction in price, whereas the 8GB+256GB model is available for Rs 37,990 instead of Rs 39,990. Both these models are 4G variants.

iQoo 3 also comes with 5G support in the high-end 12GB+256GB configuration, which isn't getting any price cut as it remains at Rs 44,990. iQoo 3's new pricing will reflect on Flipkart as well as its official website.

"In cognizance of the difficult circumstance we are all going through due to the global health pandemic, we understand that affordability will be a key concern for consumers going forward. In order to continue with our proposition of offering best-in-class features with 5G capabilities at an affordable price point, we have decided to refresh our pricing, making the iQoo the most cost-effective 5G enabled device in India," iQoo India's Director of Marketing Gagan Arora said in a statement.

Is iQoo 3 worth buying?

iQoo 3 is one of the worthiest flagships in the market as it stands to compete against the brands like OnePlus, Xiaomi and Samsung. The smartphone doesn't compromise on specs. It comes with a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED display with HDR 10. iQoo 3 is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and 4,440mAh battery with 55W FlashCharge technology.

iQoo 3 packs a quad-camera setup, combining 48MP main camera, 13MP Telephoto (20X Zoom), 13MP super wide-angle camera and 2MP Bokeh camera. On the front, there's a 16MP sensor for selfies.