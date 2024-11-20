iQOO 13's key features leaked ahead of December 3 launch; what to expect

iQOO is set to launch its flagship iQOO 13 on December 3rd. This announcement has stirred excitement among tech enthusiasts and consumers alike, as the iQOO 13 promises to set new standards in smartphone innovation. As the anticipation for the new smartphone launch builds among fans and consumers, many key features have been leaked.

At the heart of the iQOO 13 is the new Snapdragon 8 Elite, touted as the fastest processor ever. This powerhouse has achieved an impressive AnTuTu score of over 3 million, a testament to its superior performance capabilities. The Snapdragon 8 Elite is further supported by the Supercomputing Chip Q2, along with 2K (PC-Grade) Game Super Resolution and 144 FPS game frame interpolation, promising an unparalleled gaming experience.

The iQOO 13 will introduce the world's first Q10 2K 144Hz Ultra Eyecare Display with up to 144Hz LTPO AMOLED display. With IP68 and IP69 ratings, the iQOO 13 is built to endure splashes, water, and dust, ensuring added durability. The smartphone also comes with the longest-ever support of 4+5 years of security updates, a feature sure to appeal to users who prioritize device security.

iQOO 13 is equipped with a 50MP IMX 921 + 50MP Sony 100mm Portrait + 50MP Ultrawide and 32MP front camera capable of shooting 4K @60FPS videos. The iQOO 13 debuts the Monster Halo lighting effect, a pulsing side light on the camera module that adds dynamic alerts for calls, messages, and charging.

The iQOO 13 combines a sleek 0.813cm design with a long-lasting 6000mAh battery and fast 120W FlashCharge technology. This all-rounder flagship will launch in two colours: Nardo Grey, inspired by Italy's Nardo Ring, and the Legend edition with BMW's iconic Red, Black, and Blue tri-colour stripe on a matte white back.

In alignment with iQOO's commitment to the 'Make in India' initiative, the iQOO 13 will be manufactured at Vivo's Greater Noida facility. To enhance the after-sales service experience for its valued customers, iQOO provides access to over 670 company-owned service centres nationwide, ensuring convenient and reliable support across the country.

The phone is a made-in-India product and will be exclusive to Amazon.in.

