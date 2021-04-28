Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) climbed back to the top of the Indian Premier League (IPL) table after their thrilling one-run win over Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Narendra Modi Stadium here.

RCB are on 10 points, thus leading second-placed Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by two points. CSK, however, have a game in hand on RCB, which they will be playing on Wednesday against bottom-placed SunRisers Hyderabad. A win would send CSK back to the top of the table as their net run rate (NRR) of +1.612 is higher than that of RCB's +0.080.

DC remain four points ahead of fourth-placed Mumbai Indians on eight points. They also have a net run rate of +0.269, which is higher than that of RCB.

Sending Australia players home

Meanwhile, Australia Cricketers' Association chief executive Todd Greenberg said that it is in conversation with Cricket Australia about organising chartered flights for cricketers from the country playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"That's one of the conversations we're having with Cricket Australia at the moment about whether or not that's something that's available to us," Greenberg said on 2GB radio. "We can also work with all the owners of the Premier League franchises who are effectively contracting the players. There's certainly a conversation to be had about that," he added.

Earlier, batsman Chris Lynn, who plays for the Mumbai Indians, said that he had asked Cricket Australia about the possibility of organising chartered flights for the players once the tournament is over considering it pockets a percentage of the players' earnings from an IPL contract. Australia has banned flights from India due to the raging Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

"They're not simple things to organise, as you'd imagine. If we can try to find a seamless approach to get them home safely that's something between us and CA and our players that we'll work on," said Greenberg.