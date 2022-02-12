If the trend of the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction last year is any indication, then the bar looks certainly to be set high in the ongoing Mega Auction taking place here over the weekend.

It was after a gap of six years that South African all-rounder Chris Morris topped Indian big-hitter Yuvraj Singh's record, when he was bough for Rs 16.25 crore by Rajasthan Royals in 2021. Till then Yuvraj's record of Rs 16 crore -- who was bought by Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in 2015 -- stood for a good six year.

But 2021 really took the auction to a different level, with the franchise opening their purse string and spending in a way they never had before.

Four of the five players picked in the previous auction went for Rs 14 crore and above, with franchises bidding big on Morris (Rs 16.25 crore), New Zealand fast bowler Kyle Jamieson (Rs 15 crore), Australian white-ball specialist Glenn Maxwell (Rs 14.25 crore) and pace bowler Jhye Richardson (Rs 14 crore).

In fact, Morris, who came with a base price of only Rs 75 lakh, garnered bids from four teams before it became a battle between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings. RR eventually sealed it with a record bid which made Morris the costliest buy at the auction ever.