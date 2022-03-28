Mumbai Indians were outplayed by Delhi Capitals on Sunday at the Brabourne Stadium in their first clash of the IPL 2022. Rohit Sharma, who shined with the bat and provided a solid foundation along with Ishan Kishan, was also fined by IPL Governing Council for maintaining a slow over-rate during the game. In a statement released by IPL, it has been informed that as its a first offence of such nature in the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League, Rohit Sharma has been fined Rs. 12 Lakh for failing to maintain the required number of over in a specific given time.

In their season's opener, the five-time champions bowled only 18.2 overs as they witnessed Delhi Capitals snatching away victory from their jaws. Men in Blue scored 178 on the back of Rohit Sharma's 41 and sizzling knock from Ishan Kishan (81 off 48). However, MI bowlers could not deliver an impressive show as the collective effort from Delhi Capitals' batter ensured to spoil Rohit Sharma's plan. Capitals chased down the target of 178 with ten balls remaining and four wickets to spare.

From MI, Basil Thampi's 3-wicket haul and Murugan Ashwin's two wickets derailed Delhi's chase, but lesser-known Lalit Yadav and Axar Patel unleashed beast mode towards the end of the second innings and sailed their ship past the winning margin. Yadav stayed unbeaten and smashed four boundaries and two sixes to score 48-runs in 38 balls, while unbeaten Patel's quickfire 17-ball 38 guided DC overhauled the target with ten balls to spare. Duo stitched a 75-run partnership from 30 balls for the seven-wicket.

However, Patel, who emerged as the standout batter, had not been the best day bowler as he finished the day with an economy of 10 in four overs of his quota. Even Mumbai Indian's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah returned wicketless and conceded 42 runs in 3.2 overs. Ishan Kishan, who became the most expensive buy-in IPL auctions, proved his worth as he smashed 11 four and two sixes in his 48--unbeaten ball knock. While wickets were falling at the other end, Kishan held the form and played a fine knock to put on competitive total on board before the end of the first innings. From Delhi, Kuldeep Yadav impressed with his spell as he clinched three wickets and conceded 18-runs in his four overs. After a disappointing outing at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai Indians will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals on April 2 at DY Patil Stadium. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals will cross swords with IPL's new entrant Gujarat Titans on April 10 at Pune's MCA.