And it is finally here! The finals of IPL 2021 is all set to start in a few hours time. The most awaited match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders has kept the fans on tenterhooks. It would be the battle of the biggies with MS Dhoni on one side and Eoin Morgan – Dinesh Karthik on the other. KKR stole a massive win from the clutches of DC in their qualifier and left their fans in a state of joy.

When and where to watch the match

The CSK vs KKR match would begin at 7: 30 pm. One can watch the match on Star Sports. Alternatively, you can also stream in online on Disney Hotstar. The toss would start at 7 pm. The Dussehra would bring an enormous dose of entertainment as emotions would be at an all time high during the match. This is the ninth IPL final for Chennai Super Kings.

KKR's history

This is the first time since 2014 that KKR has reached the finals. And the team has a reputation of never losing the match when in finals. Under the leadership of Gautam Gambhir, KKR lifted home the trophy in 2012 and 2014.

KKR had back-to-back wins against Virat Kohli led Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rishabh Pant led Delhi Capitals in the qualifiers. And now, it is time for the giants to face each-other.