And the wait is finally over. After a brief pause following Operation Sindoor and security concerns, IPL 2025 resumed on May 17. The first match after the restart, scheduled between RCB and KKR on Saturday, was called off due to rain in Bengaluru, leading to KKR's official exit from the IPL 2025 race.

On Sunday, May 18, Punjab Kings (PBKS) faced Rajasthan Royals (RR), and it wasn't just the match that made headlines. Preity Zinta, who co-owns the PBKS franchise, was spotted in the stands cheering for the team.

The 50-year-old actress exuded elegance and gave off major Hollywood vibes in a red-hot polka dot dress and a trendy hat. Despite the scorching summer heat, her flowy, breezy outfit was perfect for the occasion.

Not only did PBKS win the match, but Preity also won hearts with her stunning, age-defying appearance.

Netizens couldn't stop raving about her charm and grace.

A user joked, "She probably eats 100 Hania Aamirs a day!"

While another mentioned, "She's ageing like fine wine."

When Punjab Kings Made it to the Playoffs, Preity Ma’am’s Smile said it All — Years of Faith, Effort & Love Shining in Her Eyes.

It Wasn’t Just Qualification; It was Her Dream Coming to Life.?❤❤❤?#PBKSvRR #PunjabKings #SaddaPunjab #PBKS #PreityZinta #BasJeetnaHai #IPL2025 pic.twitter.com/QqZcWgrZd6 — Mantasha Iraqui ( Sherni ? ) (@itsmemantasha) May 19, 2025

Who is Hania Aamir?

Hania Aamir is a popular Pakistani actress known for her beauty and charm. With a growing fan base in India and several fan pages dedicated to her, she enjoys cross-border admiration.

Preity's recent appearance sparked comparisons with Hania, as fans praised her timeless beauty and elegance.

Related