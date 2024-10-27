All eyes are on the mega auction ahead of IPL 2025. Several big names are feared to be released into the pool and new players are rumoured to be retained. There has been a constant sparring between the franchise owners to twist and tweak the IPL retention rules to hold onto their best players. Amid all this, we have some good news for the Chennai Super Kings fans.

Dhoni back with CSK

For the last few years, there have been rumours of whether or not MS Dhoni would get back for the IPL. With his retirement from international cricket, there were rumours of whether or not he would come back to play for the IPL 2025. But, it seems, the Dhanbad boy is ready to give the yellow jersey another shot. Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Vishwanathan has also confirmed the news of Dhoni returning to the franchise for 2025 too.

KL Rahul's future uncertain

On the other hand, Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul is rumoured to be released by the owner Sanjiv Goenka. Despite a good performance by KL Rahul, LSG has not been able to perform at par with the other teams for the last few years. And now, there are reports of Goenka willing to release KL Rahul into the auction pool and instead bet on Marcus Stoinis.

Big names in IPL auction

There are also the reports of KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer released into the auction pool. While KKR might not be willing to let go of their star performer, the other franchise owners are waiting with a full purse to bid their best on him. Former Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav and Punjab Kings pacer Arshdeep Singh are also rumoured to be let into the pool.