

Match Details:

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Date & Time: 22nd May at 7:30 PM IST and Local Time

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings will be facing each other in the 70th match of IPL 2022, to be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. During the last IPL season, both teams did not qualify for the playoffs, with SRH finishing eighth and PBKS finishing sixth. So far in this season, both PBKS and SRH have won six and lost seven matches.

Both the teams also have an identical record at Wankhede this season, winning one and losing two matches. When both the teams faced each other earlier in the season, Sunrisers Hyderabad won by a margin of seven wickets. Both the teams are already eliminated from the league and have a chance to test their new talents.

SRH's skipper Kane Williamson, who has been a liability for the team, will not be playing their final match of the season. However, SRH has Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, and Nicholas Pooran delivering with the bat. Priyam Garg scored a 26-ball 42 in the last match for them. Umran Malik and T Natarajan have been exceptional bowlers for the team while they occasionally leak a lot of runs, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been highly economical.

Shikhar Dhawan and Liam Livingstone have been exceptional with the bat. Livingstone not only has 388 runs but also batted at a strike rate of 178. Kagiso Rabada has been their leading wicket-taker, while Rahul Chahar and Arshdeep Singh were also brilliant with the ball in the last game.

Pitch Report:

This would be the last game of the season at the Wankhede and the pitch is likely to support the batters. Both the teams have an equally great batting line-up and this might be a high-scoring encounter.

Head to Head: Both the teams have faced each other 19 times in the league, with SRH winning 13 and PBKS winning 6.

Here are some of the important stats ahead of Match 70:

1 – Shikhar Dhawan needs to hit one boundary four to become the first player to 700 fours in the IPL.

1 – Mayank Agarwal needs to take one catch to reach 50 catches in the IPL.

2 – Rahul Chahar needs to take two wickets to reach the milestone of 100 wickets in T20 cricket.

2 – Liam Livingstone needs to score two runs to reach 4500 runs in T20 cricket.

2 – Kagiso Rabada needs to take two more wickets to reach 100 wickets in the IPL. He will then become the first South African bowler to 100 IPL wickets.

3 – Rahul Tripathi needs to hit three more fours to reach 250 fours in T20 cricket.

3 – Mayank Agarwal needs to hit three more sixes to reach 150 sixes in T20 cricket.

4 – Rahul Tripathi needs to hit four more sixes to reach 100 maximums in T20 cricket.

Probable Playing XIs:

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (c), Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik, T Natarajan/Kartik Tyagi

Punjab Kings

Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa/Shahrukh Khan, Liam Livingstone, Mayank Agarwal (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh