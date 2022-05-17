Match Details:

Date & Time: 17th May at 7:30 PM IST and Local Time

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be facing each other in the 65th match of IPL 2022, to be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. While MI became the first team to be eliminated from the playoffs race, SRH is currently struggling at 8th position in the points table. So far in this season, MI has won three and lost nine matches, while SRH has won five and lost seven matches.

At Wankhede Stadium this season, MI won once and lost once, while SRH lost both their matches. Mumbai Indians have officially been out of the playoffs this season. On the other hand, SRH needs to win both their remaining matches by huge margins and needs to have plenty of other results going their way to make it to the playoffs. Both the teams are facing each other for the first time this season.

After being at the bottom of the points table in a lackluster season, Mumbai Indians have won three of their last four matches. The form of their captain Rohit Sharma strikes a concern, while his opening partner Ishan Kishan has been relatively more consistent. 19-year-old Tilak Varma has had a fabulous season in the middle whereas Daniel Sams and Jasprit Bumrah are in good form with the ball.

Sunrisers Hyderabad had a roller coaster ride in the last ten matches, with five wins followed by five losses. The form of their captain Kane Williamson is an even bigger concern for SRH, with his inability to bat quick. Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, and Aiden Markram have been consistent with the bat. One of the strongest bowling units in the first half of the IPL 2022 season, there has been no collective performance by the bowling unit in the last five matches.

Pitch Report:

The bowlers have found the code to perform exceptionally well at the Wankhede in the last few matches and the same might happen in this game too. Batters would have to take some chances to score runs and they won't have freebies on offer. The team winning the toss might look to bat and put a decent total on the board.

Head to head: Both the teams have faced each other in 18 IPL matches, with MI winning 10 and SRH winning 8.

Here are the stats related to match:

0 – Sunrisers Hyderabad has never won an IPL match while batting first in this season. All their five wins have come while chasing.

1 – Jasprit Bumrah needs to take one wicket to become the first Indian pacer to 250 wickets in T20 cricket.

2 – Daniel Sams needs to take two wickets to reach 100 wickets in T20 cricket.

2 – Kane Williamson needs to hit two sixes to reach 150 sixes in T20 cricket.

3 – Rohit Sharma needs to hit three more fours to reach 900 fours in T20 cricket. He will become the third Indian player to the milestone, after Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli.

9 – Out of the nine matches SRH played at Wankhede Stadium, they have won only once. This win came against Mumbai Indians in 2018.

Probable Playing XIs:

Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Tristan Stubbs, Ramandeep Singh, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Mayank Markande, Sanjay Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Washington Sundar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik.