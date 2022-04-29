Match Details:

Time: 7:30 PM

Date: 29th April

Venue: MCA, Pune

The new entrants Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will take on the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their next group stage encounter of the Indian Premier League (IPL) to be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium, Mumbai on April 29 (Friday). It is going to be an exciting contest between two teams having some powerful batters in their squad.

LSG is currently placed fourth on the points table with five wins in eight matches. The new entrants have so far beaten Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Delhi Capitals (DC), and Mumbai Indians (MI). However, they have lost their contest against Gujarat Titans (GT), Rajasthan Royals (RR), and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Coming to the contest after beating MI for the second time, LSG will be riding high on confidence and will want to emulate their performance in the upcoming encounter against PBKS. LSG pacer Avesh Khan who missed out in the previous encounter after suffering from a niggle can make a comeback to the team if he is fully fit.

Pitch Report:

Batting conditions have been good, and we have seen an average 1st innings score of nearly 180 runs this season. The ball is coming onto the bat nicely allowing batsmen to play their strokes freely. The side batting first would need to put more than 190 on the board to feel safe on this wicket.

Head to Head:

Both the teams will clah for the first time in the tournament.

Here are all the stats:

1 – Lucknow Super Giants will be playing their first IPL match at Pune.

2016 – KL Rahul will be playing against Punjab Kings for the first time since 2016. He scored 2548 runs at an average of 56.62 while he played for Punjab Kings, which is the highest among all players who have batted for at least ten innings for a team.

5 – Manish Pandey needs five more sixes to reach 200 sixes in T20 cricket.

7 – Quinton de Kock needs seven more fours to reach 800 fours in T20 cricket.

14 – Marcus Stoinis needs 14 more runs to reach 1000 runs in the IPL.

22 – Deepak Hooda needs to score 22 runs to reach 1000 runs in the IPL.

47 – Mayank Agarwal needs 47 runs to reach 1500 runs for the Punjab Kings. He will become the fourth player to reach the milestone for the team after KL Rahul, Shaun Marsh and David Miller.

Probable XI:

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Sharma, Arshdeep Singh

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock (wk), KL Rahul (c), Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Mohsin Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi