Match Details:

GT vs RCB

Venue: Brabourne Stadium

Date & Time: April 30, 3:30 PM

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network for Television and Disney + Hotstar app for live streaming.

Gujarat Titans will take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore in their next encounter at the Brabourne Stadium. Both teams have had contrasting results in their last few games and RCB will need to reassess their batting department which has been consistently failing. The poor form of Virat Kohli hasn't helped the Faf du Plessis' side while Glenn Maxwell has shown signs of inconsistency. With five wins in nine games, RCB is at the fifth position in the points table at the moment.

In fact, Royal Challengers Bangalore faced a miserable defeat in their previous match of IPL 2022 against Rajasthan Royals.

RCB did have a low target to chase but their batters succumbed to Rajasthan's bowling attack. Faf du Plessis somehow managed to score 23 runs and emerged as the top run-getter for the team. Kuldeep Sen picked a 4-wicket haul while spinner Ravichandran Ashwin grabbed 3 wickets. RCB was bowled out for just 115 and lost the match by 29 runs. Unless they reverse their strategy, it is likely to be a deja vu for the Bangalore team.

Pitch Report



The lowest total of this edition's IPL was scored in the previous game at the ground as the RCB side was bundled out for just 68. However, the pitch hasn't been bad for batting, and there aren't' demons as well to make it a low-scoring wicket. The team that wins the toss is likely to bowl first despite the heat beating down in the afternoon games.

Here are the stats related to match:

1 – GT and RCB will be facing each other for the first time in the IPL.

100 – Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya will be playing his 100th IPL match.

1 – Dinesh Karthik needs one more run to reach 6500 runs in T20 cricket.

2 – Mohammed Siraj needs to take two wickets to reach 50 wickets for RCB in the IPL. He will become the fourth bowler to reach the milestone with the other four being Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel and Vinay Kumar.

7 – Gujarat Titans have won seven of their first eight matches, becoming the only franchise to do so in IPL history.

19 – Glenn Maxwell needs to score 19 runs to reach 8000 runs in T20 cricket. He will become the fourth Australian to 8000 T20 runs after Shane Watson, Aaron Finch, and David Warner.

68 – RCB were bowled out for 68 in the only match they played at Brabourne Stadium this season. This is the lowest total of the ongoing IPL season and the only total below 110.

Probable Squads



Gujarat Titans

Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, and Mohammed Shami

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Rajat Patidar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, and Mohammed Siraj.