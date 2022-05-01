Match Details: Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants, Match 45

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Date & Time: 1st May at 3:30 PM IST and Local Time

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar4

Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants will be facing each other in the 45th match of IPL 2022, to be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. While Delhi Capitals finished third after losing both their playoff matches last season, Lucknow Super Giants are playing their inaugural IPL season. In this season, DC has won four and lost four while LSG has won six and lost three. Both teams have played three games at the Wankhede Stadium this season, with both of them winning once and losing twice.

Delhi Capitals are having a roller-coaster campaign with alternate wins and losses in their last seven matches. Their opening batters Prithvi Shaw and David Warner are in remarkable form, and so is Rishabh Pant at number four. Wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav has taken 17 wickets, second-most for any player this season. Pacers Khaleel Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman have also bowled well for the team. However, Shardul Thakur has been woefully out of form.

Lucknow Super Giants have been strong in defending totals, with their last three victories coming while batting first. Along with an evergreen KL Rahul, Lucknow Super Giants also have Quinton de Kock and Deepak Hooda playing brilliant knocks for them. Dushmantha Chameera and Krunal Pandya have been outstanding with the ball.

Pitch Report:

This will be the first day game at the Wankhede Stadium this season, which has seen teams be successful at both defending (five wins) and chasing (six wins), almost equally. The afternoon conditions though will add other dimensions to the contest.

Head to head: DC and LSG faced each other earlier in the ongoing IPL, with LSG winning the match.

Here are all the stats related to match:

3 – KL Rahul needs three more sixes to reach 250 sixes in T20 cricket. He also needs one more six to reach 150 sixes in the IPL.

1 – David Warner needs one more fifty score to overtake Chris Gayle and register the highest number of fifties in T20 cricket.

1 – Mustafizur Rahman needs one more wicket to reach 250 wickets in T20 cricket. He will become the second Bangladeshi cricketer to get to the milestone, after Shakib Al Hasan.

2 – Rishabh Pant needs to hit two more fours to reach 350 fours in the T20 matches.

2 – David Warner needs to hit two more sixes to reach 400 sixes in T20 cricket. He will become the third Australian cricketer to the milestone, after Shane Watson and Aaron Finch.

3 – Quinton de Kock needs to hit three more fours to become the first South African to hit 800 fours in T20 cricket.

Probable Playing XIs:

Delhi Capitals

Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c/wk), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya/Khaleel Ahmed

Lucknow Super Giants

Quinton de Kock (wk), KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi