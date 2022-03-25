The 15th edition of the Indian Premier League will begin in less than a day with defending champions Chennai Super Kings taking on runner-up Kolkata Knight Riders on March 26 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The match is expected to set up a solid foundation for the month-long cricketing festival, which will bring the best out of top-notch cricketers worldwide.

BCCI has brought the finalists of last season up against each other in the first clash to make the first contest more exciting and thrilling. However, a lot has changed since the finals of IPL 2021 -- most notably, both sides will be played under the leadership of new captains.

While Kolkata Knight Riders picked Shreyas Iyer in IPL auctions and made him skipper for the upcoming season, CSK stunned the world on Thursday by announcing Ravindra Jadeja's name as the new skipper. Both sides are regarded as one of the most successful franchises in the tournament, having won the title a couple of times. The first clash between both will be undoubtedly an electrifying contest.

Just 1⃣ day to go for the IPL carnival! ?



Are You Ready❓#TATAIPL pic.twitter.com/sMHvLFN7Jb — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 25, 2022

Considering the brewing excitement for the match, SportsTiger lists out all the specific cricket fans who need to know about the ultimate clash between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Date: March 26th, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Head to Head: 26.

CSK Won: 17 times

KKR Won: 8 times

Captain-

CSK: Ravindra Jadeja

KKR: Shreyas Iyer

Match 1- Key Players:

Shreyas Iyer

Ravindra Jadeja

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Venkatesh Iyer

Where will the match be broadcast?

English: Star Sports Network - Star sports 1 and Star Sport 1HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD

Hindi: Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Gold, Star Gold HD

Kannada: Star Sports Kanada and Saravana Plus

Tamil: Star Sports 1 Tamil and Vijay Super

Bengali: Star Sports 1 Bangla and Jalsha Movie

Telugu: Star Sports Telugu

Live stream of the match

Disney plus, Hotstar.

Squad:

CSK: Ravindra Jadeja (C), MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Mahesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Simarjeet Singh, Devon Conway, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Subhranshu Senapati, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Chris Jordan, K Bhagath Varma.

KKR: Shreyas Iyer (C), Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Nitish Rana, Shivam Mavi, Sheldon Jackson, Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Rasikh Dar, Chamika Karunaratne, Baba Indrajith, Ashok Sharma, Pratham Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Sam Billings, Alex Hales, Ramesh Kumar, Mohammed Nabi, Aman Khan, Umesh Yadav.