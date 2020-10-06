In the backdrop of Indian Premier League (IPL) Season 13 currently taking place in UAE, several illegal betting operations surrounding the T20 league are being run all across India.

This time The Central Crime Branch (CCB), on Tuesday, raided three locations in Bengaluru nabbing four persons running such IPL betting operations. The raids took place around Puttenahalli, Konankunte and Byatrayanahalli police station limits.

As per a report, the CCB has made three arrests from their raids and have also recovered nearly INR 5 lakhs from the locations along with 6 mobile phones.

Another raid was made in September where the CCB arrested 6 people for allegedly betting in the IPL 2020 happening in the Middle East. A total of INR 6 lakh were also recovered during that raid.