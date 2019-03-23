Anushka Sharma to Sagarika Ghatge, let's take a look at our Indian cricketers and their talented and glamorous wives.

Virat Kohli – Anushka Sharma: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot after almost five years of dating. Even though rumours had been making rounds on social media, as to when Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's wedding could happen, it did catch us off-guard. The couple completed their nuptials in Tuscany and wrote, "Today we have promised each other to be bound in love forever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you. This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans & well-wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey."

Rohit Sharma – Ritika Sajdeh: Rohit Sharma married long-time girlfriend Ritika Sajdeh in a star-studded event in Mumbai. Rohit and Ritika had met while she was working as a sports event manager and looking after Rohit's event. The friendship continued for six years before the couple decided to get hitched.

MS Dhoni – Sakshi Dhoni: Dhoni and Sakshi met each other at the Taj Bengal Hotel in Kolkata during Team India's stay in November-December, 2007. Sakshi was working as an intern in the hospitality department of the hotel back then. Dhoni was the one who initiated the whole thing, got her number and texted her. And the rest, as they say, is history!

Yuvraj Singh – Hazel Keech: Yuvraj Singh pursued Hazel Keech for a long time before the diva finally said yes to the cricketer. The couple tied the knot in a grand ceremony in November 2016.

Harbhajan Singh – Geeta Basra: Geeta Basra was still trying to make her mark in the industry when Harbhajan expressed his love interest to the actress. It took many years and a lot of effort from Harbhajan's side to finally get her to say yes.

Zaheer Khan – Sagarika Ghatge: Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge's wedding news did surprise many in the industry but it was certainly a pleasant one. Zaheer had apparently taken Sagarika to Goa where he surprised her by proposing to her in the most romantic way.

Stuart Binny – Mayanti Langar: Mayanti and Stuart fell in love on-field. Cupid struck the two when Mayanti used to interview Stuart regarding his performance in post-match interviews.