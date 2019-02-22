Within days of WhatsApp for iOS finally getting FaceID and TouchID support to protect chats, a serious bug infiltrated the security feature, rendering the biometric protection useless for the world's most popular messaging application. But it looks like WhatsApp has acknowledged the issue and rolled out a fix to all iPhone users.

Adding a separate layer of protection to WhatsApp had been one of the most demanded features, considering App Store doesn't host any apps with similar function. When WhatsApp for iOS was received the most useful security feature, it is natural iPhone users couldn't have asked for more. But that didn't last long as a Reddit user pointed out how iOS Share Sheet on any app could let anyone in WhatsApp without binding authentication.

Users were able to temporarily block prying users from getting into WhatsApp by setting the app unlock option to "Immediately" instead of 1 minute, 15 minutes or one hour. But that was not the most ideal solution for some users who'd hate to use TouchID or FaceID to get into WhatsApp every other minute.

Thankfully, WhatsApp for iOS received a new version 2.19.22 to replace the buggy v2.19.20 on App Store in order to fix the notorious bug. Apple iPhone users can now get back to choosing their preferred setting under WhatsApp Settings > Account > Privacy > Screen Lock.

How to update WhatsApp on iPhone?

Apple iPhone users can head over to the App Store and search for WhatsApp. You'll instantly see an option to update the app. Tap on update and wait for few seconds while WhatsApp is updated and ready to use.

Apple iPhone users are the first to receive the biometric security feature from WhatsApp. There's no word on when Android users will be updated with the latest WhatsApp feature. Stay tuned for updates.