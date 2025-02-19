iPhone 16e is here: Budget powerhouse with A18 chip, 48MP camera; how does it compare

Apple has finally launched a new budget iPhone, the iPhone 16e, which is now part of the iPhone 16 lineup with an aim to bring flagship-level performance at a lower price point. Priced at Rs 59,900 in India, the iPhone 16e offers a powerful A18 chip, Apple's first in-house C1 modem, a 48MP camera system, and Apple Intelligence support, making it a compelling choice for those looking for an upgrade without breaking the bank.

iPhone 16e vs iPhone 16: How do they compare?

Apple has positioned the iPhone 16e as an alternative to the iPhone 16, which starts at Rs 79,900 in India. While both phones share the same 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, the iPhone 16e ditches ProMotion technology and sticks with a 60Hz refresh rate, similar to the standard iPhone 14 and 15 models.

Performance: A18 chip and Apple's first in-house modem

Apple has equipped the iPhone 16e with the A18 chip, ensuring fast performance, better efficiency, and seamless Apple Intelligence integration. This processor is 80% faster than the A13 Bionic found in the iPhone 11, Apple claims.

The standout feature is the C1 modem, Apple's first-ever in-house 5G modem, designed for faster speeds, better power efficiency, and improved call quality. This makes the iPhone 16e an ideal choice for users who prioritize connectivity and battery life.

Camera: What's in the 48MP setup?

iPhone 16e boasts a 48MP 2-in-1 camera system, similar to the one found in the iPhone 15. This system includes an optical-quality 2x telephoto zoom, allowing users to take high-resolution images without needing a dedicated telephoto lens. Features like Night Mode, Portrait Mode, and 4K Dolby Vision recording ensure top-notch photography and videography, making it one of the best camera phones in its price range.

Apple Intelligence and iOS 18

iPhone 16e is built for Apple Intelligence, Apple's new AI-powered system that enhances user experience with features like:

Genmoji & Image Playground for AI-generated visuals

Enhanced Siri with ChatGPT integration

Smart writing tools and AI-driven photo editing

Better voice isolation for calls and recordings

The iPhone 16e also features an Action Button, which can be mapped for various tasks, including Visual Intelligence. Powered by iOS 18, the iPhone 16e offers a customizable home screen, RCS messaging for richer texts, and improved privacy features.

Battery life

Apple claims that the iPhone 16e offers the longest battery life in any 6.1-inch iPhone, lasting up to 6 hours longer than the iPhone 11. It supports USB-C charging and MagSafe wireless charging, ensuring flexible power options.

Pricing and availability

iPhone 16e starts at Rs 59,900 and will be available in black and white with 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options. Pre-orders begin on February 21, with the official sale starting on February 28 in India.

Should You Buy the iPhone 16e?

For those looking to upgrade from an iPhone 11, iPhone 12, or SE models, the iPhone 16e offers a leap in performance, battery life, and AI-powered features. While it lacks the high refresh rate of the Pro models, it still delivers a flagship-like experience at a competitive price.

With Apple Intelligence, a powerful camera system, and a more efficient 5G modem, the iPhone 16e is the best budget iPhone Apple has launched in years. But the pricing is a bit on the higher side, especially since the iPhone 16e replaces the iPhone SE series. But the iPhone 16e positions itself in a close price range with the iPhone 15.