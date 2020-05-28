The Indian Olympic Association has constituted an 11-member IOA Olympic Solidarity Fund Committee, led by Delhi Olympic Association President Kuldeep Vats, to manage all activities of Olympic Solidarity concerning IOA/NOC India for 2020-21 cycle.

Besides Vats, the other members in the panel are Sahdev Yadav, Digvijay Singh, Chander Mukhi Sharma, Hari Om Kaushik, Rupak Debroy, RK Sacheti, Rajesh Bhandari, Adhip Das, Abhijit Sarkar and Dhanraj Choudhary.

Indian Olympic Association constitutes the Olympic Solidarity Fund Committee

IOA President Narinder Batra, in a letter dated May 26, said that the committee will discuss and keep him and Secretary General Rajeev Mehta regularly informed about the decisions.

"All decisions regarding the application and utilisation of the Olympic Solidarity budget/fund/scholarships/grant etc. as well as monitoring their implementation will be approved by the IOA Olympic Solidarity Committee."

Batra further stated that the committee will be assisted by Ireny Koshi and Mrinalini from the IOA office for the implementation, execution, monitoring and coordination all its activities, "The concerned staff will be responsible for the handling of the online Olympic Solidarity platform."

The International Olympic Committee has already increased Olympic Solidarity funds for exceptional Games-related costs incurred by the National Olympic Committee (NOCs) due to the postponement of Tokyo 2020 from $46.7m to $57m.