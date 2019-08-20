The Delhi High Court rejected anticipatory bail of former finance minister P Chidambaram on Tuesday, August 20, over his involvement in the INX Media scandal.

Chidambaram has been denied protection against arrest in the corruption and money laundering cases related to the INX scam. The case has been reserved for January 25 and Justice Sunil Gaur will deliver the judgement.

The former finance minister is likely to move the Supreme Court after his bail plea has been dismissed by the HC. The court had granted him interim protection from arrest on July 25, 2018, which was extended since then.

On May 15, 2017, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had registered an FIR over the INX Media scam alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to INX during Chidambaram's tenure as finance minister, for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)