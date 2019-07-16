Natasha Luthra's journey has been as beautifully meandering as her imagination. She began with an MBA in finance and decided to pursue a career in the same and worked at India's top rating agency. But passion tugged at her heartstrings, and soon Natasha found herself in the midst of the fashion industry. In the initial days, Natasha shared her views on different fashion trends on her blog and social media and in no time, she received an ultimate response online.

Soon, Natasha had to make a tough choice of quitting her stable job to pursue her passion. It was a big risk, but what's life without taking one?

Within no time, her fashion updates on how to experiment and make people aware about latest fashion trends made her popular and stood her blog out of the crowd. The success of a blogger is hinged on their ability to have a direct connection with the following they have amassed over the years. Her popularity and great work also led to her collaboration with several big brands like Jade, Payal Singhal, Loreal, Coach, Moet and Chandon, Loccitane.

She believes in quality over quantity and chooses the brands that she collaborates with very wisely. The brand must resonate with her personality before she endorses them on her social media. The audience is smart and they follow a particular blogger for a reason.

She posts splendid pictures of her life from travel to shoots, from food to vacations and much more. Here's a look at the fashion diva's life.