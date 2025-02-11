Investing in Karnataka just got easier: AI chatbots, faster approvals in New Single Window System

In a significant move to boost investments and ease of doing business in the state, the Government of Karnataka launched the New Single Window System at the Global Investors Meet, Invest Karnataka 2025, in Bengaluru on Tuesday. The system, unveiled by the Chief Minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah, is a digital-first approach designed to streamline bureaucratic procedures and accelerate investor approvals.

The Single Window System integrates over 150 business services from more than 30 state departments and agencies, creating a seamless, transparent, and efficient investment experience. It eliminates the need for investors to navigate complex bureaucratic procedures across multiple government departments.

The platform enables businesses to apply, amend, and renew necessary approvals, NOCs, and clearances, significantly enhancing efficiency and turnaround times. In the coming months, the system will introduce the facility of online Affidavit-Based Clearance (ABC), allowing investors in the manufacturing sector to begin construction and preparatory activities without waiting for approvals from different departments. This initiative ensures that investors can accelerate their time-to-operations.

Streamlining land management and approvals

The system also incorporates an integrated Land Management System, making Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) services such as land availability, allotment, and building plan-related approvals more accessible and seamless. Investors looking to set up operations on private or revenue land can use the GIS-Based Industrial Information System to verify compliance with zoning and siting regulations before making land acquisition decisions for their projects.

The Single Window System is seamlessly integrated with the National Single Window System and other central departments. It features a know-your-approval wizard to guide investors through the necessary approvals, NOCs, and clearances required at different stages of their project lifecycle. An Incentive Wizard and Calculator have also been incorporated to help investors assess their eligibility for various state-offered benefits.

Innovative Features and Future Plans

The system introduces Udyog Mitra Assistant (UMA) - a Generative AI-powered chatbot that provides real-time, multi-lingual assistance on policies, approvals, and incentives to investors. The platform will include an incentive claim and disbursement module, ensuring a transparent and efficient mechanism for claiming financial incentives.

The system enhances transparency for investors by providing real-time status updates on their approval applications. Real-time dashboards and SLA monitoring allow government stakeholders to track approval status, identify and resolve process bottlenecks, and ensure timely service delivery. The system is mobile-optimized and multi-lingual, ensuring accessibility and convenience for a wide range of users. Investors can also raise and track grievances through an interactive online query resolution system.

By using PAN as a Unique Business ID for availing business services, and providing an online system to support investors through all stages of their project life-cycle, the Single Window System represents a major transformation in Karnataka's industrial landscape. The initiative aligns with the state's vision of fostering a business-friendly environment and ensuring that Karnataka remains a preferred investment destination. With an end-to-end digital approach, the Single Window System not only simplifies processes but also reinforces Karnataka's position as a hub for industrial growth and economic expansion.